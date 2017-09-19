James Jolly: ‘We were delighted that Pan-Armenian Orchestra could join us during Gramophone. Sergey Smbatyan has created a fine ensemble’

On September 13 the Pan-Armenian Orchestra, headed by conductor Sergey Smbatyan, performed during the Gramophone Awards – most significant event of the classical music. The Gramophone Awards is considered as Oscar’s of the classical music, and some of the biggest names in classical music become part of it. Millions of connoisseurs of classical music from all over the world enjoyed the Armenian musicians’ performing art via live stream on Medici.tv.

This year the Pan-Armenian Orchestra became the successor to the London Philharmonic Orchestra. The latter previously performed during the Gramophone Awards. Armenian orchestra showed the whole world the power of the Armenian performing school.

James Jolly, Gramophone’s Editor-in-Chief, answered to our questions about the Award ceremony and the Pan-Armenian Orchestra.

-Mr. Jolly, the Gramophone Classical Music Awards is the most significant events in the field of the classical music and this year Gramophone Awards celebrate its 40th anniversary. How would you evaluate the path of the 40-year-award and its role in the music world?

-The Gramophone Awards have always acted as a kind of barometer for the musical world. Each autumn we stop the clock and give a health check of what’s going on. Over our 40 years the Awards have singled out some best talent the classical music world has to offer and some of the recordings we have selected have become classics of the record catalogue.

-What are the criteria for choosing the winners of the prize? I wonder whether the Gramophone Awards has remained true to its classical traditions during these 40 years, or does the time includes editing in the aspect of choosing the winners?

-The principals of selection have remained constant over the past 40 years. Occasionally we have introduced a new category (such as recital) to acknowledge changes in the way the industry has evolved. Certainly since 1977 we’ve expanded the categories which cover early and baroque music, but today Gramophone’s entire critical panel votes on the recordings and that has not changed in 40 years. We look for great music making, repertoire that enriches the catalogue, first-rate technical quality and recordings with a special touch of magic.

– The Pan-Armenian Orchestra performed within the framework of this year’s ceremony. How do you evaluate the idea of creating such orchestra? Please share your opinion about the performing art of the Pan-Armenian Orchestra.

-I love the idea of orchestras created for some specific reason. Armenia has a long and distinguished musical tradition and Armenian players can be found in many of the world’s leading orchestras. The idea of those excellent musicians coming together from time to time is a wonderful. We were delighted that the Orchestra could join us for our 40th anniversary year and we were thrilled that they were able to include music by a British composer, Gustav Holst, in their program.

-The Gramophone Awards ceremonies were headed by many famous conductors. How the orchestra performed headed by maestro Smbatyan?

-Sergey Smbatyan has conducted a fine ensemble and they played with passion, vigour and a wonderful sense of occasion. It’s a young orchestra and they play with infectious vitality and we were pleased to welcome Sergey Smbatyan back to London, where he studied.

-In what direction does the classical music develop today? What does the audience want today to see on the stage, listen to?

-Great music is timeless and provided it connects with the audience it will always be played and enjoyed.

Arpi GABRIELYAN