Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 14:06 | September 20 2017
14:06 | September 20 2017

Artsakh President met delegation of Armenian Missionary Association of America

Artsakh President met delegation of Armenian Missionary Association of America

On 19 September Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met in Yerevan at the NKR Permanent Representation to Armenia the delegation of the Armenian Missionary Association of America headed by its executive director Zaven Khanjian.

A range of issues related to the realization of various philanthropic programs in Artsakh by the organization were discussed during the meeting.

President Sahakyan handed in to Zaven Khanjyan the “Gratitude” medal awarded to the organization for services rendered to the Artsakh Republic and in connection with the 100th anniversary of its foundation expressing hope that cooperation between the Armenian Missionary Association of America and Artsakh would continue to keep positive dynamics.

 

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT

 

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Official

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook