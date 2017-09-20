Artsakh President met delegation of Armenian Missionary Association of America

On 19 September Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met in Yerevan at the NKR Permanent Representation to Armenia the delegation of the Armenian Missionary Association of America headed by its executive director Zaven Khanjian.

A range of issues related to the realization of various philanthropic programs in Artsakh by the organization were discussed during the meeting.

President Sahakyan handed in to Zaven Khanjyan the “Gratitude” medal awarded to the organization for services rendered to the Artsakh Republic and in connection with the 100th anniversary of its foundation expressing hope that cooperation between the Armenian Missionary Association of America and Artsakh would continue to keep positive dynamics.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT