Armenian President meets with UN Secretary-General

On September 19, President Serzh Sargsyan met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters.

To begin with, the President of Armenia reiterated his congratulations to Antonio Guterres, wishing the UN Secretary-General every success in his high and responsible mission.

Serzh Sargsyan and Antonio Guterres said to have kept warm recollections of Mr. Guterres’s visit to Armenia in the capacity of UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the effective talks held within the framework of the visit.

Noting that this year marks the 25th anniversary of Armenia’s joining the United Nations, President Sargsyan said to be pleased with the fact that ever since our country has been actively involved in the proceedings of the United Nations and its structures. According to the President, over the past 25 years, Armenia has seen the United Nations provide targeted assistance to our country, which boosted and overhauled our country’s development potential. In this regard, Serzh Sargsyan said to be pleased with the ongoing effective cooperation and expressed the hope that it would go strengthening under the leadership of Antonio Guterres.

The President assured that Armenia will be consistent in promoting the UN goals set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and in its commitment to achieving the sustainable development goals. Serzh Sargsyan advised that a process of localizing and implementing the sustainable development goals is underway in Armenia. A roadmap has been developed for the localization of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, followed by a national action plan.

During the meeting, reference was made to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process. The President of Armenia expressed satisfaction with the Secretary-General’s full support of the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.