To the question what the EAEU gave to Armenia, National Assembly speaker Ara Babloyan answered,-“All of our progress.” “We will develop our relations with the EAEU and other countries of the world” assured Babloyan.

Yesterday RA president Serzh Sargsyan put deadlines on Ankara to validate Armenian-Turkish protocols. “The best decision as we have our dignity and our clear approach on this issue.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN