EU4Business launches new website

The EU-supported EU4Business initiative, which covers all six countries in the Eastern Neighbourhood, has announced the launch of its redesigned website. The portal offers “a new user experience based on improved communication flow, easier access to information, and enriched content – a one-stop-shop for information on the EU’s support for SMEs in the Eastern Partnership region.”

Created in the format of an online business hub, the website features reorganised menus for better navigation, country page optimisation, clear background content and practical information about activities, opportunities and implementing partners.

The EU4Business initiative fosters the development of the private sector by helping SMEs acquire new skills, become more competitive, access more finance and increase their exports to new markets, including the EU.

The initiative covers all of the EU’s Eastern Partner countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine. It also supports the government with policy reform in order to improve the business climate. The EU4Business support is delivered together with other organisations such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Investment Bank.