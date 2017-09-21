Assistance for the sake of truth: how the EU supports the independent mass media in the Eastern Partnership countries

It is especially significant that the initiative comes from the heart of the EU’s foreign service, the “strategic command” of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Even a couple years ago it was impossible to imagine such a publication. However, times change.

Discussions about anti-European propaganda have stopped being a prerogative of the three Baltic countries; today the reality of this threat is recognised in Brussels and in western European capitals as well. They finally acknowledged Russian interference in the run-up to last year’s referendum in the Netherlands; the President of France publically called the Russian state-run mass media “propaganda agencies”, and in Sweden they talk about the information war being carried out by Russia…

What does the EU do in order to combat the new phenomenon? And is it possible at all to resist it effectively?