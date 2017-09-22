‘Main topic’ of September 21

When September 21 comes, the independence and the achievements, errs, failures, lessons of the path we have passed do not become a topic of discussion among “high class” society. Even if the mentioned subjects are discussed, then the topic starts and ends with solely “and did we need this independence?” discontented exclamation. But it becomes clear that the most important topic is who was rewarded with what and whether the awardees deserved it or not. With the same logic, Eduardo Eurnekian does not deserve the title of a national hero, because he is… rich.

These conversations have commences since 1997, when the Soviet tradition of rewarding with orders, medals and titles commenced, more precisely – recommenced. Do you remember? The First President rewarded prominent actor Sos Sargsyan with an order: no one was against his reward, naturally, everyone loves this actor. But artists of that class do not almost exist in Armenia, and September 21 comes annually. What to do? You will not find Sos Sargsyan every year, eventually – you will have to lower the benchmark. From the other side, the cultural figures are very jealous people and they will assuredly ask – when is my turn?

To announce today, that no medals and titles will be rewarded from now onwards… I do not know, for that, probably, a huge political will is needed. Forasmuch as it is necessary to simultaneously “nullify” all past titles and medals and advise all people having received medals and titles not to mention about them ever again. All this sounds rather utopian. For today.

The only solution which I see now is not to treat it too seriously. I speak of both the awardees and not received ones and “the ones commenting from the side”, as a rule – we speak of the ones speaking maliciously. Dear awardees and not rewarded people, there are more important things in this life than those little bells. Close your eyes for a moment and try to evaluate objectively – will you be able to live without medals? I think – after 2-3 deep inhale and exhale you will give a positive response to that question. Rewarded people, do not boast! Not rewarded people, do not be jealous, do not gossip! By the way, it refers to not only this topic.

Dear “commentators from the side”, I understand your aspiration to see a big politics everywhere. But I assure you – if people receive that reward, it does not automatically mean that s/he is the “server of the regime”. S/he can be a really gifted, talented man or a woman. And in this “season” similarly, there were undisputable awardees to me, at least, for example – Levon Javakhyan or cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan. There are more serious reasons for speaking poisonously and “seeming an opposition” than the medals and titles.

I suggest once again to have an easier look at life and not to exaggerate anything. Even one’s own convictions.

ARAM ABRAHAMYAN