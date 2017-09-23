The exports of larger volumes to the United States and Ukraine are envisaged: the DFA has appointed the official representatives

The Development Foundation of Armenia has appointed the official representatives in the United States and Ukraine: the Memorandums of Cooperation were signed today at the Development Foundation of Armenia։ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prfbtmSe_EA .

“Two more people joined our network, and I have high expectations from both of them. Our newly appointed representatives are the owners of the freight transport companies and are apt to transport the goods with discount or prime costs. This is very important for us, as freight costs significantly increase the price of Armenian exported products”, noted the CEO of the Development Foundation of Armenia Armen Avak Avakian.

According to one of the Memorandums, the member of the Armenian-American business Council and the founder of “Global USA” company Michael Hayrapetyan was appointed as the DFA’s official representative in California. “Global USA” is the American air, sea and land freight transport company providing all the import-export services with one-stop shop.

“The Sales and Trade specialist of the company, who controls all the business transactions, ranging from concluding contracts to financial control and customs processing, is also ready to support the Armenian exporters”, noted the newly appointed representative of the DFA. “Our specialists are ready to provide consultation on how to tailor the products to the specific requirements of the American market and how to present them outside the Armenian community in order to have an access to the global American market”, Hayrapetyan remarked.

According to another Memorandum, the President of the “Armenian Initiative” Charitable Foundation Hayk Aghvanyan was nominated as the official representative of the Development Foundation of Armenia in Ukraine. The “Continental Service” company, headed by him, is specialized in freight transportation. “I have already had preliminary research indicating that there is a demand for Armenian products, and the negotiations of purchases with wholesale buyers have already launched. My Ukrainian colleagues are mainly interested in Armenian food products, preservers, fruits, vegetables, as well as light industry products. I also have a goal to engage the young Armenians of Ukraine in the promotion of Armenian products in different parts of the country”, noted the newly appointed representative of the DFA Hayk Aghvanyan.

The official representatives have also undertaken the function of attracting investments to Armenia. The Armenian business people can contact the official representatives of the DFA through the Foundation in order to get their support for the export of the Armenian products or establishing business contacts in the representatives’ resident countries.



