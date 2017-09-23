Artsakh President partook at International Mini-Football tournament

On 23 September Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan partook in the Stepanakert Republican Stadium at a solemn ceremony of opening the International Mini-Football Tournament of the mass media representatives.

The Head of the State highlighted holding such events in Artsakh noting that they contribute to the popularization of sports in Artsakh as well as to establishing and strengthening practical and human relations between journalists from Artsakh and various countries.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT