‘One should not make such open announcements and blame for building churches’: Catholicos

Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II, referred to the criticism on building churches. As stated by him: “Every person, every Armenian has his/her aim, wishes. S/he acts in complement with his/her aims, beliefs. One cannot persuade him/her. The church builds a school, the church builds benevolent institutions. One should not make such open announcements and blame for building churches.”

Asked whether there is no difference who builds a church and by what money, Catholicos replied: “Church is built by honest, cherished feelings. We cannot allow ourselves any right to find out by what means it is built. If someone has earned money in a dishonest way, for that a court, respective entities exist in the country who can discover this and undertake respective measures.”

