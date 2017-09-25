Do Georgians take Khuchap monastery to themselves? Comments the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Armenia

On September 24, during his visit to Lori Province, the Minister of Culture, Armen Amiryan referred to the situation relative to Khuchap monastery.

Let us remind you that lately the Georgian nationalists had organized a demonstration, insisting that in Lori Province, Khuchap monastery which stands on Armenia-Georgia border, has been “appropriated” by Armenians. “The Ministries of Culture of Armenia and Georgia do not view the issue of belonging. On the issue the parties may have different opinions, but it does not disturb us to be able to stand up for our historical and cultural heritage”, explained Armen Amiryan. He noted that he had met with the Minister of Culture of Georgia two days before and discussed the issues of the restoration and strengthening of Armenian churches in the territory of Georgia. Let us remind you – this is not the first case when in Georgia they try to appropriate Armenian churches.

