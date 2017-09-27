Pashinyan insisted: ‘EAEU is a threat to Armenia and is dangerous’

The Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of RA is discussing the topic on the draft law “On the start of the process of terminating the membership agreement of RA to the Eurasian Economic Union” which represents the “Way Out” Faction of the Parliament. The head of the latter, MP Nikol Pashinyan substantiated the reasons for presenting the bill. He expressed assurance that Armenia has nothing to do with the EAEU and membership in the structure has created a serious threat to our country in terms of economic, military-political and political security.

“The last two years have substantiated these claims, In those years the GDP of Armenia decreased by eight percent, the level of employment – by ten percent, and the state debt grew by ten percent in terms of the dollar”, Nikol Pashinyan presented such figures.

According to him, the predictable threats of the EAEU and the inefficiency of that economic structure have been justified. “Official Media conceals or overlooks the fact that even after our accession, there has been a considerable drop in our trade turnover with Russia. The Republic of Armenia had a $ 4 million turnover with EAEU member Kazakhstan and a $ 37 million turnover with Belarus in 2015 and 2016. Kyrgyzstan has no place in this statistics. Kazakhstan and Belarus are our partners, that is, we need to strengthen relations with them, but let me say another data; our turnover with Turkey is $ 164 million. Turkey we do not have any relations with. Even our trade turnover with Belgium is $ 99 million. What kind of economic union is it in which only declines are recorded”.

Nikol Pashinyan expressed a conviction that Armenia’s accession to the EAEU is dangerous. “We see contempt for our sovereignty and cynical interventions in the RA internal affairs by our EAEU partners. The fear that joining the EAEU will result in serious threats to the sovereignty of the RA, has become stronger”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN