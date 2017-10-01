Historic Exhibition of Arthur Pinajian’s Work to be Held at the Western Prelacy

Under the auspices of H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate, and by the initiative of Stephanie’s Art Gallery, a historic exhibition of Armenian-American artist Arthur Pinajian’s works (oil paintings, watercolors, and drawings) will be held at the Western Prelacy “Dikran and Zarouhie Der Ghazarian” Hall located at 6252 Honolulu Avenue in La Crescenta.

The Wine and Cheese Opening Reception will take place on Thursday, October 12, 2017, from 7pm to 10pm, hosted by the Western Prelacy Ladies Auxiliary. The exhibit will run through Friday, October 13, from 5pm – 9pm.

Arthur Pinajian, a gifted artist who was completely unknown in his lifetime, has been called “one of the great undiscovered geniuses of the Modern Art movement,” and the discovery of his works “one of the most compelling discoveries in the history of twentieth century American art.”

Thirty rarely seen pieces will be exhibited, providing the public and collectors an opportunity to view and acquire important paintings by a man who died in obscurity but who, through fortuitous circumstances, has been rediscovered and reclaimed by the art world.

We invite the art-loving public to take advantage of this unique opportunity to view and purchase Arthur Pinajian’s masterpieces.