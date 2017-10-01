‘Yelq’ initiative suits government’

Armen Martirosyan reminds: Edmon Marukyan once said that we should derive benefits from the EAEU

As you know, the “Heritage” Party had consultations with various political forces to form a common opposition platform. Those are ceased now. Armen Martirosyan, Deputy Chairman of the Heritage Party, told us about the reason: “What happened at the beginning of May or June, was left so, nothing was done”. In response to the question, whether the reason for ceasing consultations was the fact that there was no response from the political forces, he said, “Not only that there was no response, but there was some negative reaction. So that is why, as Mr Hovannisian said, we will not organize this, we want it, if they wish it too, we are ready”.

Referring to the “Yelq’s” initiative to leave the EAEU, Armen Martirosyan said, “I am glad that our colleagues from “Yelq” have come to our point of view after several years. “Heritage” was against it right from the start and has implemented processes. At that time they, as a separate unit, did not join us, they had other approaches. Khachatur Kokobelyan, the leader of “Free Democrats”, elected from the “Heritage” Party, introduced a bill of a withdrawal from the EAEU in parliament, and Nikol Pashinyan voted against that initiative. That’s very nice if they have such a wish now. Moreover, until recently they had different approaches, I can say that only Aram Sargsyan has always been against, now it seems that a common approach has been formed, which I assess positive”.

These days, members of “Yelq” are presenting analysis on the damage the membership to the EAEU has caused to us. Armen Martirosyan reminded: “Earlier, Pashinyan was against, Edmon Marukyan stated that we should derive benefits from the EAEU. It is good that these negative data are being presented, but it would be better to prevent those negative data timely with joint effort, when both economists, political scientists, and we were stating about, because in this case we should move forward with the Armenian proverb: Getting on a donkey is a problem, getting off the donkey, two problems”.

Armen Martirosyan announced: “The parliament is actually pro-Russian. At the moment, such a move has no perspective, because the authorities are completely obedient to the Russians, it’s a mistake to wait for some change without change of power”.

According to Armen Martirosyan, the initiative of the “Yelq” suits the government. “It suits them, especially within the framework of Serzh Sargsyan’s exchange of the offices: to a prime minister from president. To increase his significance, by showing that it will be more difficult without him, as there are such problems: this suits to the government”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN