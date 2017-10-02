Bavra new border passing point ready: European Union provides € 50 million

Took place the opening ceremony of “Bavra” new passing point of the state border of the Republic of Armenia (territory entails 11 ha), in which the President of the Republic of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, the president of State Revenue Committee of RA, Vardan Harutyunyan, the leader of the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski, UN Resident Coordinator, Bradley Busetto, high-ranked officials from Georgia, etc.

Piotr Switalski informed that the European Union has provided around € 50 million via grants and loans to the implementation of this project. We speak of the projects of modernization of Bagratashen, Gogavan and today also Bavra border crossing points. As stated by Switalski, open and friendly borders emanate from the interests of both Armenia and Georgia: it will contribute to the development of economic ties and tourism. “The grant has been provided through European Commission and loans via European Investment Bank. That amount is approximately the 90% of the cost of the project. When we say project, we imply Bagratashen, Gogavan and today also Bavra. The aim of the implementation of the project is very simple: we want to enlarge Armenia’s connection with the external world. And the promotion and enlargement of connection/ties is one of the most important pillars of European Neighbourhood Policy. And if Armenia is connected to the external world better, it promotes to the faster development, creates tangible benefits to the citizens. And bigger inter-connection of Armenia and Georgia has evident benefits also in the sense that Armenia and Georgia are friendly states and are ancient Christian nations. Armenians and Georgians have been neighbours for centuries and due to the enlargement of this connection and the modern border crossing points, they will have an opportunity to promote both the ties with each other and this will contribute to the enlargement of economic activity, as well as the growth of tourism. You see, that the created conditions are actual, modern and European”, told Piotr Switalski.

The Chief of Department of Information of the State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Armenia, Pashayan emphasized that the modernization of the border crossing points will enable the free movement of the physical persons, as well as transfer of products, at the same time preserving the border and economic security and excluding corruption risks. He mentioned that previously we had 2 roads, 2 in each side, and in modernized conditions we have 4 roads – a truck road, 2 passenger roads, one for large-sized transportation means and 4 for pedestrians. Previously there was 1 digital scale which was serving to the whole customs point for export and import, now there are 2 additional digital scales on the entrance and 1 on the exit. After modernization, there are x-ray examination equipment for examining trucks, autobuses, a specialized examination building with 600 sq. km. surface, 2 x-ray equipment for scanning the citizens, which has not existed before, x-ray equipment for examining the luggage.

Nune AREVSHATYAN