International Forum of the Eurasian Partnership to be held in Yerevan

The International Forum of the Eurasian Partnership will be held in Yerevan on October 5-7. The initiator of the forum is the President of “International Forum of the Eurasian Partnership” NGO and the Union of Armenians in Russia, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Ara Arshavirovich Abrahamyan. The forum is held for the second consecutive year jointly with the Eurasian Economic Commission, the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation (the operator of the forum – “Roskongress” Fund).

The purpose of this event is to create a permanent information and discussion platform for bilateral and multilateral cooperation of the business communities of the EEU, CIS, BRICS, SCO, EU, etc.

High-level representatives of governments, business circles and expert community, heads of famous world companies from Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, as well as the USA, China, Qatar, South Korea, India and other countries will attend the Forum.

Within the framework of plenary and panel sessions presentations will be delivered by:

Tigran Sargsyan, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission

Karen Karapetyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia

Ara Abramyan, President of “International Forum of the Eurasian Partnership” NGO and the Union of Armenians in Russia, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Dialogue among Civilizations

Sergei Glazyev, Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation

Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation

Vitaly Vovka, Minister of Industry of the Republic of Belarus

Ulanbek Ryskulov, Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic

Alika Aidarbayeva, First Vice Minister of the Ministry of Investments and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Igor Orlov, Governor of the Arkhangelsk Region of the Russian Federation

Viktor Khristenko, Chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission

Sergei Cheremin, Minister of the Government of Moscow, Head of the Department for Foreign Economic and International Relations of Moscow

Levon Altunyan, Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Armenia

Vladimir Chernov, Head of the Presidential Administration of Russian Federation for Interregional and Cultural Relations with Foreign Countries and others.

Within the framework of the Forum, a Meeting of the Ministers of Industry of the Eurasian Union states will be held, as well as panel sessions in the following areas:

– Medical industry and industrial integration in the Eurasian space

– Production and expansion of markets for jewelry in the Eurasian space

– Cooperation in the field of light industry

– Production integration

– Cooperation in the field of radio electronics, communications and information technologies

The event is held with the participation of the Sixth Russia-Armenia Interregional Forum, “Shape Eurasia 2017” Forum initiated by “Davos” International Forum, International Jewelry & Watch Exhibition “Junwex Yerevan Show”, Yerevan Fashion Week “Golden Lace Week”.

The first International Forum of the Eurasian Partnership was held in October 2016. The forum was held at a high level of representation with the participation of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan; Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Tigran Sargsyan; Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, Maxim Sokolov; UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Dialogue among Civilizations, President of “International Forum of the Eurasian Partnership” NGO, Ara Abrahamyan; Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank of Russia, Herman Gref; head of the Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Shugaev; President of the Association of Russian Banks, Garegin Tosunyan; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to the Russian Federation and to the Republic of Armenia concurrently, Park Ro-byug; President of the Institute for Strategic, Political, Security and Economic Consultancy (ISPSW), Peter Roell; Executive Director of the “Forbes & Manhattan”, Stan Barty; a member and former vice-speaker of the British House of Lords Baroness Caroline Cox and others.

As a result of the development of the first Forum and the agreements concluded within its framework, during the past year Ara Abrahamyan, the President of “International Forum of the Eurasian Partnership” NGO, had organized a number of mutual visits with the participation of ministers and deputy ministers, heads of interested corporations with the aim of establishing production links and resuscitation of existing or creation of new productions in Armenia.

On October 7, participants and guests of the Forum will also take part in the Solemn Opening Ceremony of the Cathedral of the Russian Orthodox Church, a temple dedicated to the Exaltation of the Honorable and Life-Creating Cross of the Lord, built on the means of A. A. Abramyan.

Karen Karapetyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia: “Despite the high level of Armenian-Russian relations, I think that we have an unprecedentedly great potential for strengthening them. International integration processes in the Eurasian space can only promote this.”

Ara Abramyan, President of “International Forum of the Eurasian Partnership” NGO, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Dialogue among Civilizations: “We’ve created this Forum as a common economic heart that will supply investments, ideas and projects to all members of the Eurasian Economic Union and all the countries of Eurasia. The process of creating a single economic organism is already underway. Eurasia is beginning to realize itself not only as a single geographic area but also as a single economic space: as a huge living organism, for the health of which every organ must be healthy and should interact with all the others. ”

Herman Gref, Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank of Russia: “The Armenian economy will not be attractive for investors, if it remains isolated. Armenia needs very effective state administration and a very simple business regime. The Armenian government should be the fastest and flexible in the EEU. If the republic provides convenient access to all other markets of the Eurasian Union, investors will not care where to start a business: in Russia, Kazakhstan or Armenia. If there are ideal conditions for business here, investors will choose Armenia.”