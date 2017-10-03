‘If an official wants to preserve his position, his son should pass a test for army service’, to Vigen Sargsyan

The Minister of Defence, Vigen Sargsyan had announced that in the near future they will implement legislative changes, pursuant to which in the declarations of state officials it should be mentioned the issues concerning the army service of the official and the members of his/her family and not only whether he has served or not, but also whether he has a postponement or release.

On this former MP Azat Arshakyan made a suggestion to Vigen Sargsyan. According to him, “I want to add a point importantly: I do not want the sons of the high-ranking officials to take their traditions into Armenian army. They should pass a test whether they are immoral or not. If the official wants to preserve his/her position, his/her son should pass a test. He should not take the traditions of his criminal-monopolist parents to the army. The army should remain pure, it should be an army of the highest justice, working-rural class and intellectuals. The army’s ability to fight is conditioned by that. The traditions of the criminal-monopolist authority system are not taken to the Armenian army, forasmuch as the “givers” do not undergo an army service. Now I wish that the sons of the officials are importantly tested, I want them to prove they deserve it, otherwise, their parents and they should not undertake high-ranking positions.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN