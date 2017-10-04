If you truly want to

People ask me whether Catalonia or Kurdistan will become independent. To tell the truth, I do not know the answer to that question, because I have not studied the history and realities of these territories deep enough, and I do not know whether the peoples living there want to have an independent state. Percentages of referendums are one thing, and people’s real aspirations are quite a different thing. If Iraqi Kurds and Catalans truly want to live independently, nothing can stop them. Neither neighbours’ threats, nor sanctions or even a possible war can stop Kurds.

Catalans can’t be stopped by the police violence ordered from the “centre”, and the sad fact that the European Commission does not accept the results of the referendum (I wonder whether the Catalonian authorities have asked the opinion of that structure of the EU). Electoral areas can be smashed, ballot papers can be stolen or burnt, but this will not work: if the majority of citizens truly want to build their own state, they will do that. What if they don’t want?

If not, then doesn’t matter what you declare, what flags you have in front of the UN building, you won’t become a state. People and nations accomplish what they truly want to. “Truly” is a key word here. If someone says, “I want to drive through the city accompanied by 4 cars of guards like an oligarch”, this is not a true wish, it’s just an empty talk. Because a person who talks so, indeed wants to live in poverty and to complain about it. The same is in this case: if the Kurds or Catalans say we want to live independently, but Spain or Iraq hampers us, then their “wish” is not real, it is simply a way of complaining about life.

For example, I doubt that most Armenian citizens want to have an independent state. Recently, Zaruhi Postanjyan has started a tour with her supporters in Armenia. The goal is to organize a pan-Armenian rebellion. But only those people who want to build a state of Armenia can share that idea. Those who truly want, and do not just only make an empty talk. And Mrs. Postanjyan’s interlocutors really want to complain about their poverty, and some of them simply express their deepest aspirations: let Putin “adopt” Armenia, rule it in order, “run” this “object”, and to “take care” of them. Well, if Putin doesn’t want to, then let another “bold guy” among the locals do that. Perhaps, those guys who were giving out 10,000 drams during the elections.

Aram ABRAHAMYAN