Man accused of raping Chinese woman in Khor Virap is married and has a son

According to www.aravot.am, 33-year-old Khachik Terteryan, a resident of Avshar village, who was arrested on suspicion of raping a Chinese woman, lived in Russia for many years. He is married to a Russian woman and has a son. Khachik Terteryan recently returned to Armenia and was engaged in agriculture.

His brother, Vazgen Terteryan, confirmed our information in a conversation with us, he said, “To tell the truth, I’m not even aware what connection he had with that Chinese woman, he was in the field, as far as I know, that woman has no complaints. My brother had just returned to Armenia. He was on the field, he is engaged in agriculture, and he is trading on the highway. I don’t know if he was driving a taxi or not. I have no other information. This was something new for me. It is likely that they had no connection with each other”.

Let us remind that a criminal case was initiated by rape case. It was revealed that on October 1, at noon, on the pretext of taking Yu Lun Chun to Yerevan from Grigor Lusavorich church in Pokr Vedi village, Khachik Terteryan took the latter to the area of the “Wildlife Rescue Centre” in Urtsadzor village by his ВАЗ 2106-mark car, where he attempted to forcibly have sexual intercourse with Yu Lun Chun. A forensic medical examination was appointed.

Arpine SIMONYAN