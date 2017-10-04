On October 3, 2017, KG2 and KG3 students of Mesrobian Kindergarten started their school year. The parents accompanied their children on this first day of school.

On this occasion, Mr. Gregoire Kaloust, principal of Mesrobian, said the Kindergarten opens its doors with new looks and spirit; he said the kindergarten classrooms underwent major renovations and expansions, to improve the children’s educational atmosphere. The teachers, in their turn, return to work, ready like never before. The teachers were trained, like the summers before, at the Université Saint-Joseph of Beirut. Mr. Gregoire Kaloust noted that the Mesrobian administration pays careful attention, all the time, to the Kindergarten, knowing that the children’s future academic years were strongly predetermined by the physical, moral, and mental formation received in these years.

Information Office of Mesrobian High School