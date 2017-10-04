Levon Ter-Petrosyan signs secret decree to set up united group with Russian armed forces

Koryun Nahapetyan, Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defense, National Security and Internal Affairs, made a notable disclosure about the first president of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan.

During the discussion on the ratification of the agreement on the creation of a united group of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, when the deputies expressed their concern about why the Russian Armed Forces would be able to enter the territory of Armenia, whether in what cases they can intervene, etc., Koryun Nahapetyan and Deputy Defense Minister Artak Zakaryan announced that so far there has been a united group of Russian armed forces and our armed forces, but secretly.

Koryun Nahapetyan said that there was a legal act in 1997-98: “The question should be addressed to the persons who have signed a secret decree. However, the “Law on Legal Acts” was not adopted at that time yet. That’s really a matter of concern. In any case, it is a fact that once a united group was formed, there were relevant documents. In terms of legal force, we can express concern why this was the case that time”.

Koryun Nahapetyan said that the legal act was carried out secretly and deputies can address a question to those persons, why it was done through a secret procedure.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN