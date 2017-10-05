Stepping on the same rake

I still continue to believe that in 2013 we had the opportunity to not join the Customs Union and that fall we could sign an association agreement with the European Union.

By the way, I do not think that in the upcoming decades it is worth striving to become an EU member, we do not need any additional political commitments in this or that “structure”.

It’s clear that the Customs Union, and then the Eurasian Economic Union tied us to a political and economically underdeveloped, non-prospective system, which, anyway, will sooner or later collapse. It remains, as the Chinese would say, to sit on the riverbank and wait for the river to take the Eurasian Economic Union’s dead body. We did not benefit from it even in terms of security: Russia provoked Azerbaijan to attack us, and there is no guarantee that such an attempt will not be repeated.

However, propagandizing in favor of withdrawal from the EAEU at this moment, when it is clear that neither the parliament nor the society possesses prerequisites for that step, I think is not an effective agenda.

It should also be taken into consideration that relations between the West and Russia have been aggravated even more over the past four years, and do we now need to willingly or unwillingly take part in that “fuss” by making a small “scandal” on our part?

If in the National Assembly and social networks they argue about something that is not feasible in the near future, then it is a political propaganda for the realization of some goals. Or, it is just a waste of time, which is a more likely option for Facebook.

The “excrement” of the stereotyped idea that everyone in Europe is homosexual, or that everyone in Russia is an alcoholic, can be “spread” for many other occasions: all these “street” level “judgments” have absolutely nothing to do with the EU and the EAEU.

I think the EAEU membership is to be accepted as an unpleasant reality, which, of course, hinders us in certain matters, but it is not that the cause of all our problems is this very reality. Let’s consider, for example, high-ranking officials and law enforcement officials who have privileged “businesses” in their own or their relatives’ names, is their behavior is conditioned by the EAEU? Would they behave another way, if we were “associated” with the EU?

Aram ABRAHAMYAN