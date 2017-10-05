Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 18:16 | October 5 2017
Teachers’ Day Message by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan

Dear Teachers,

I cordially congratulate you on your professional holiday. Your role is invaluable not only as to the transfer of knowledge, but also in terms of upbringing of the rising generations. The value system of tomorrow’s society is predetermined by your work. Educating generations is a complex and responsible mission that calls for endless dedication, which makes a calling of teacher’s profession.

Today, we are at an important stage of reforms. Education is the sphere to make both the future generations and the country more competitive, up-to-date and open to the world. Providing quality education is a priority now more than ever before. This challenge can only be defied together with you.

Reiterating my congratulations, I wish you good health and every success.

