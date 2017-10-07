Regular corruption deal: ‘Someone from RPA starts a business of turning right-hand cars into left-hand ones’: Gorgisyan

The government discusses the issue of banning the usage of right-hand drive cars, confirmed the Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, Vahan Martirosyan. He told that if people have bought right-hand drive cars, they will be given time to turn it into a left-hand ones. This has arisen a wave of discussions and complaints of the public on the internet. A lot of drivers complain saying the car will not work the same way when turning it into a left-hand one. Besides, the issue will not be solved by solely shifting the steering wheel in case of some cars. The mirror is not opened to the extent to provide a necessary view. That is, this will bring forth serious expenses.



“Yelq” bloc MP Gevorg Gorgisyan told he did not believe the statistics brought forth by the authorities, holding the majority of car crashes happen with right-hand drive cars, therefore, thinking of the safety of people, they ban: “The matter of being right or left-hand drive has had nothing to do with the crashes I witnessed. A lot of crashes happen to the taxi drivers but they drive a lot, it should be taken into consideration. I see here the regular corruption deal, one of RPA members has started a business of making the right-hand drive cars into left-hand ones. They want to do somebody a favor. How did they do in case of taxi licence plates of yellow color? They decided yellow colors, then told – well, it is not compulsory. They decided that fire extinguisher should be placed in all cars, people went and bought, they had brought that one stock, it was sold out, then they told – if it is not placed then it is fine as well. I see suchlike deal in this case similarly. They put taximeters, maybe the stock was not selling, they were not able to sell them, then it was finally sold out and they told – well, it will be fine if it is not put. I see similar deal in this case. Maybe the minister or one of his relatives has such business, wants to develop the personal business, forasmuch as I do not see any serious substantiation.”

According to the MP, one cannot make up any decision and put new disproportionate burden on the shoulders of the citizens: “The regular decision will be adopted from which the citizens should suffer, it is impermissible.”

Gevorg Gorgisyan told he would take the data of the crashes from the police and study their causes in the near future, the participation of the right-hand drive cars.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN