Destroying conventional opponent: how are CSTO military exercises in Armenia going?

“Search 2017” joint military exercises of armed forces of CSTO member states, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are underway in Armenia. Today was the stage of application of intelligence forces and means within “Search 2017”. The intelligence units carried out military tasks in the conventional opponent’s territory, by finding and destroying its strategic assets.

The destruction of the opponent’s air force management center and intelligence groups was particularly among the military tasks. The operations were carried out with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles.

“This is a prelude to the CSTO “Fighting Brotherhood 2017” exercise, which will be launched on October 9, and for this purpose, we observe the activity of the intelligence subdivisions today”, Movses Hakobyan, Head of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, told reporters. Let us add that the results of the exercises will be summed up on October 13.

Luiza SUKIASYAN