On 8 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the trade fair organized in connection with the Day of Agricultural Worker in the Stepanakert city.

The President took a walk along the pavilions, got introduced with the products presented by the regions and private entrepreneurs, exchanged views on the problems existing in the sphere and future activities.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT