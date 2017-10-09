Anahit Bakhshyan wants to re-open October 27 case: ‘If anyone stands beside me, I will do it’

Anahit Bakhshyan, “Yelq” member from Yerevan Council of Elders, the wife of one of the victims of October 27 – Yuri Bakhshyan, has applied to the law keeping bodies to help her for re-opening October 27 case. She explains, when new facts come forth, the case may be re-opened. She made a reference to the words of Eduard Grigoryan – the doctor imprisoned for life relative to October 27 case, in the interview given to “Zhoghovurd (people)”, pursuant to which he promises to unveil all the circumstances of the tragic incident and tell all which they have been “persistently and rather slovenly tried to hide from the public for many years”. Grigoryan had told he would show documents and facts: “Until now the media, with a trivial exception, has done everything by the order of their owners, as not to allow the real reasons and consequences to become the subject of discussion. Otherwise, questions will arise, which will cost much to the same owners. By the way, the owners are not only within the authorities, but also within the opposition. In the near future we will examine the most remarkable ones and find out who was doing what from 1994 to 1999. For now, let me say without going deep into details, that before October 27, the government was surviving due to its reasons, after that – its consequences. The sole way to correct the situation in root is speaking up the whole truth about the case, the incidents prior to and succeeding it. I will publish materials from the criminal case. Especially the youths will learn a lot from the complaints of the “plaintiffs” and “defendants” about the people screaming out loud from various platforms and will be more cautious with their communication with bodies representing “different political camps”. I am hopeful that in the future they will chose a better parliament, where the common plan of the MPs will not remind of a graduation photograph of an auxiliary school.”

Grigoryan had announced about this in 2014, 3 years have passed and he has not told anything. Anahit Bakhshyan stated: “If the lawyers hint that it may become a starting point to re-open October 27 case, if there is someone who says – yes, it may, and stands beside me, I will do it.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN