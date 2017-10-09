Visits to Armenia rise by 26%

Pursuant to the report of the government, the overall visits to Armenia from January to June of 2017 have amounted to 1.350.791. 24.3% growth has been recorded as compared with the same months of 2016.

From January to June of 2016, this number has amounted to 1.086.466, from January to June of 2015 – 1.066.779. And inbound tourist trips to Armenia have amounted to 622.381 from January to June of 2017. As compared with the same months of 2016, 24.2% growth has been recorded. The inbound tourist trips in January-June of 2016 have amounted to 501.118, in January-June of 2015 – 489.500.

Ami CHICHAKYAN

“Aravot”