Pedro Agramunt’s resignation and Armenia’s future

The resignation of already the former President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Pedro Agramunt, political scientist Stepan Grigoryan regards to be especially the result of the persistent struggle of Armenian and Ukrainian delegations. A row of delegates from European countries stood against Pedro Agramunt as well, when the latter visited Syria together with the Russian delegation.

Let us remind you that the scandalous President of PACE, Pedro Agramunt resigned eventually, explaining it as the advice of his doctor. Pedro Agramunt is famous in PACE for his anti-Armenian activity. Nevertheless, in all this, for Stepan Grigoryan, the important is another thing: the western and Russian traditions. He reminds that a corruption scandal arose around the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, the latter overcame it becoming even stronger, forasmuch as the system stood for him. And in case of Pedro Agramunt, even if the resignation was being delayed, he left the position of PACE president after all, inasmuch as there was no alternative in place: “They found the reason – health and etc, but it is clear – the leaders of Europe told – you should leave, it will be bad for you, inasmuch as you discredit a whole institution. That is, the atmosphere in Europe is like that, if serious suspicions of corruption are present relative to a person, even if it is not proved, but serious facts are in place, s/he resigns.”

The political scientist thinks that Armenia should eventually become a country with democratic traditions, not like it is in present: “When it becomes clear someone is a bribe taker, they take him from here and give him a higher position.”

Stepan Grigoryan thinks that the law keeping bodies should be consistent to subject Pedro Agramunt also to taking responsibility. A set of PACE MPs undergo such procedure now, by the way, in the framework of famous scandal named “Azerbaijani Laundromat”. In the result of this all, according to him, the European political actors will become more cautious and careful in their actions from now onwards.

Nelly GRIGORYAN