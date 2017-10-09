RA Prime Minister, Belarus Minister of Industry discuss possibilities for promoting economic cooperation

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received Minister of Industry of Belarus Vitaly Vovk.

The Prime Minister noted that Armenia and Belarus have great development potential in the sphere of trade and economic relations and commodity turnover, and it is necessary to stimulate and develop economic cooperation with new programs.

Agreeing with the Prime Minister of Armenia, Vitaly Vovk described as efficient the Second Eurasian Partnership Forum, which discussed prospects for development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with representatives of relevant Armenian organizations. The interlocutors looked at ways of expanding interaction in agriculture, transport infrastructure, urban economy, education and other areas of mutual interest.

Touching upon the opportunities stemming from the launch of the free economic zone on the border with Iran, the GSP+ trade regime with the EU countries and the GSP privilege regime with the United States, the Prime Minister noted that Armenia might well be viewed as an effective platform for accessing the markets of third countries.

In the context of concrete results, the parties highlighted the activities of the Armenian-Belarusian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and discussed the agenda of the forthcoming Minsk session of the Commission.