Boycott during public discussion ‘Fight Against Domestic Violence’

During a public discussion on “Fight against Domestic Violence: Implemented Works and Further Steps” official rates on domestic violence were presented.

A number of non-governmental organizations also took part in the discussion.

Justice Minister Davit Harutyunyan mentioned that this law does not intend taking children away from families or deprivation of parental rights, it provides for preventive measures against violence.

The project oppositionists asked the organizers for the right to speak after the speeches of the representative of the Investigative Committee and the Human Rights Defender, but they were rejected, being assured that they would have the right to ask questions. After the rejection, the law oppositionists tried to boycott the event.

Hayk Nahapetyan, Coordinator of the “For the Restoration of Sovereignty” initiative urged his supporters to leave the hall.

The discussion of the draft law “On Prevention of Domestic Violence and Protection of Victims” was interrupted because of the boycott of the project oppositionists. One of the project oppositionists approached Minister Harutyunyan and Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan: “Mr. Tatoyan, how is it that homosexuality propagandists also propagate this law?”.

There was a fuss in the hall for a long time, the project oppositionists insisted that their rights were violated, that they were deprived of the right to express their opinion.

Finally, the boycotters were allowed to make a speech.

Nelly BABAYAN