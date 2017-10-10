‘Azerbaijan wants to erase agreements acquired previously’: Boris Navasardyan

“I would not call them negotiations, but the geopolitical centers are for any negotiation between Baku and Yerevan”, this is how the president of Yerevan press club, Boris Navasardyan characterizes the current phase of the negotiation process for the resolution of Artsakh conflict. Despite a meeting between the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan is planned in the near future, according to him, it is less likely that a decisive step will be undertaken towards conflict settlement: “In any case, those negotiations reduce the likelihood of war.”

As explained by Navasardyan, the provisions stipulated via Kazan document, laying on negotiation table, remain actual: “Azerbaijan wants to see a sequence desirable to it – yield of some territories via first step – without obligations.”

Boris Navasardyan sees an issue on negotiation table: “Azerbaijan wants to erase Vienna and Saint Petersburg agreements.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN