‘Even in case of the biggest desire Karen Karapetyan cannot appear in the role of the consolidator of the ruling elite’: Narek Samsonyan

“No, no force exists maintaining the trust of the public and if we take into consideration that even RPA does not have that trust, then speaking about the others will be from the genre of populism”, explained the president of “Civil Consciousness” non-governmental organization, Narek Samsonyan, replying to our question whether a force exists maintaining the trust of the public and a leader more or less perceptible to the public.

Mr. Samsonyan added: “First and foremost, Serzh Sargsyan has solved the issue of remaining in power for the forthcoming 5 years already by the results of the elections of April, and there is no actor within RPA having the level of legitimacy which Sargsyan possesses, consequently, it is pointless to speak about the obstacles. Karen Karapetyan’s role has not initially entailed engaging in party activities. What Karen Karapetyan has come to Armenia for, he has successfully accomplished. Moreover, He has shown off for several times that he is an actor having no connection with politics. Therefore, he is not a political actor and even in case of the biggest desire he cannot appear in the role of the consolidator of the ruling elite.”

EMMA GABRIELYAN