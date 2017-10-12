Armenia is in Leading Positions: Jo Scheuer

The UNDP high-ranking representative is in Yerevan on the eve of DRR Day

On October 9, the RA ES Minister Davit Tonoyan received the UNDP delegation led by Jo Scheuer, Chief of Profession of Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction at UNDP’s Bureau for Policy and Program Support.

The purpose of the meeting was to continue the dialogue initiated at the UN Global Platform for DRR held in May 2017 in Mexico, to sum up the results of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and UNDP cooperation as well as to outline the further directions of cooperation between the RA Government and UNDP.

The cooperation between Armenia and the United Nations Development Program in the field of disaster risk reduction started in 1997. Since then, many joint programs have been implemented aimed at improving disaster preparedness and response. Now they are focused primarily on disaster risk reduction.

In his speech, Jo Scheuer noted, that now the UN is also directing its activities to develop rapid and effective rehabilitation plans and organization of the processes. He also reaffirmed readiness to assist in the implementation of the DRR Sendai

Framework for Action and Sustainable Development Goals in Armenia.

– Each crisis is a result of failure of development programs, –noted Mr. Scheuer,- our main goal is to help countries form a political will- for permanently keeping disaster risk reduction in the spotlight and making long-term investments in that area.



In the course of the meeting, the mechanisms and obstacles for the implementation of the DRR Sendai Framework for Action and Sustainable Development Goals, the private sector involvement in DRR sphere and regional cooperation promotion issues were discussed.

Jo Scheuer, Chief of Profession Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction at UNDP’s Bureau for Policy and Program Support has arrived in Yerevan to participate in a three-day international conference on “Building Resilience for Sustainable Development”.