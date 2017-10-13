Postanjyan states to ban Republicans engage in politics

At a press conference, Zaruhi Postanjyan, leader of the “Yerkir Tsirani” party, stated that, “The Republicans should not have the right to engage in politics at all”.

In response to the question how to ban the Republican Party to be involved in politics, Postanjyan said that by the decision of the court, the activity of that party will be banned, considering how much damage they have caused to our society for so many years. Moreover, Mrs. Postanjyan herself with her political force will sue the Republican Party.

Postanjyan said that if the Communist Party, Bolshevism, were condemned in time, today we would not have this image of Bolshevism. That’s why we must condemn the current illegal regime.

Zaruhi Postanjyan, speaking of possible cooperation with other forces, said: “We do not have partners in the political field”.



Hripsime JEBEJYAN

