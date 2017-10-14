Rejoicing over someone else’s pain

Recently, during the hearings at the National Assembly, Rector of the Yerevan State University fell while stepping down from the tribune. An incident that can happen to anyone and at any circumstances. Of course, “Aravot” did not touch upon it, because, in our opinion, this news does not have any social significance. Most of the media referred to it, published the video and photos, received views, “likes”, and, most importantly, comments full of malice.

It’s a usual story in our media field, and perhaps I would not touch upon it at all, if one of the readers did not write a comment under our article on the hearings: “Why don’t you write about the glorious flop???”. Perhaps he hinted that we are afraid to write about it, that we are not fair, courageous and oppositional enough.

Well, as the question is given, I’ll try to answer. If it comes to the rector or any other official, then, of course, his work should be criticized, perhaps his party affiliation, even the picture he hangs in his office. But if someone falls, we can talk only about a human, and Human is a very important value for me, so those who express wickedness, hatred, enmity against that person actually speak about themselves and not their target. Everyone deserves to be treated humanly, even serial killers, one should always differentiate between people’s deeds (even the ones worth to be condemned, and maybe even sentenced to life imprisonment) and their human nature.

When reading posts in Armenian websites and Facebook, you can come to the conclusion that people have some personal problems with each other. Even people who do not know each other, have not seen each other in their lives, have such animosity towards each other, that in other circumstances, it could be assumed that they are from Montego and Capulet families. And the joy over someone’s fall, sickness or pain comes from here. This joy is perhaps considered to be a manifestation of “ideological principle”.

I think rejoicing over someone else’s pain indicates about a certain illness of society, which should not be encouraged, rather it should be treated. Prescriptions may vary, but it is clear that they should be based on human compassion and solidarity. The state won’t be cured until the society is cured.

Aram ABRAHAMYAN