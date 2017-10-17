Experts to gather in Kyiv to discuss prevention of irregular migration in Eastern Europe

On 17-18 October 2017, the Ukrainian capital Kyiv will host an expert meeting on preventing the facilitation of irregular migration. The meeting will bring together experts from EU Member States, the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries, EU institutions, international organisations, representatives of civil society and academia.

They will discuss legal solutions in the sphere of prevention and countering facilitation of irregular migration, as well as inter-agency and cross-border cooperation.

Participants will also focus on increased migration flows in the EU, as well as the recent activation of migration routes in Eastern Europe, in particular in the Black Sea region.

The event has been organised jointly by Ukraine and Lithuania with the support of the European Commission and the International Organisation for Migration Mission in Ukraine.