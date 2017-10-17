Serzh Sargsyan’s messages, according to political technologist

Pursuant to the overview of political technologist, Vigen Hakobyan, the meeting of the Presidents of the Republic of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Geneva was one differing from former meetings by several components. “This time it at least left a dual impression on me, forasmuch as not always the ministers of foreign affairs of those 2 countries sign under the same document, this perhaps means something, and it means that this time the issues discussed, have a prospect possibly enough”, explained Vigen Hakobyan. As stated by him, if we look at the text of the statement of the Co-chairs of Minsk Group, we may get an impression as if it was one of the regular meetings: “It seems this is the regular joint statement, they met for an hour, then departed, but this time the event was being covered in an interesting style, besides formal announcement, there were also photo messages in place.”

Vigen Hakobyan explains, the primary message of the announcement was about constructive conversation: “That is, the sides were ready to talk to each other and the main thesis, that was present in the document was that they have agreed upon decreasing tension on the border. If this thesis is taken as a basis, then it was probably the primary issue on the agenda of the Armenian side. The whole issue lies in solely how it is going to take place, within the framework of Vienna and Petersburg agreements or other format?”

According to Vigen Hakobyan, Serzh Sargsyan’s statement was an evidence that the sides have not come into a solution option: “This means the document which is put on the table, bears no serious agreement around it. It can be primarily assumed that we can speak of the reduction of tension alone yet. The third message, which was voiced by Serzh Sargsyan, was that the Armenian side remains on its positions.”

Political technologist also informed he had followed the Azerbaijani media: “The websites which are usually rather active after such processes, remained in a complete silence, or cite our media or international experts mainly.”

Arpine SIMONYAN