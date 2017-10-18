Karen Karapetyan introduced to Vanadzor development concept in Lori Marz Administration

On October 16, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan traveled to Vanadzor. During a consultative meeting held in Lori Marz Administration, the Premier was introduced to the concept of general development of Vanadzor, which has been developed by experienced specialists from Palermo and Moscow in cooperation with the city authorities. After discussing and approving the concept, a “master plan” for Vanadzor’s development will be worked out featuring attractive sites for investment.

The concept reveals the problems faced in the city, the shortfalls in urban planning, architecture, transport and other areas, as well as the directions for the development of infrastructures and tourism. In particular, the authors of the concept have identified those places that can become recreational centers in future. It was noted that the concept provides for summer and winter recreational zones in Vanadzor, along with a bicycle path, lay ski tracks and so on.

Prime Minister Karapetyan thanked the team that have developed the concept and suggested appointing a contact person to keep in touch with the authors of the strategy.

“Based on this concept and the Master Plan, we shall implement specific projects and steps in Vanadzor, understanding our goal and having a common vision. We should create favorable conditions for businesses so that they come to work here. Today we have specific investors who are ready to invest in Vanadzor, and we need to send them clear indications by presenting elaborate programs,” Karen Karapetyan said.

The Prime Minister asked the city authorities to keep in the spotlight the issues of improvement and sanitation, revise the inactive facilities-related contracts, as well as garbage removal and other problems. After looking at the concept, the meeting went on to discuss the strategy of developing industrial tourism in Vanadzor.

In conclusion, Karen Karapetyan visited the sites adjacent to the former Artek summer camp, the cableway and the city stadium, where various investment projects are scheduled for implementation.