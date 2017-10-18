Levon Hayrapetyan passes away in prison

Read count: * Share Print

Armenian entrepreneur and benefactor Levon Hayrapetyan passed away, informs journalist Vahe Avanesyan on his Facebook page. “Bury me besides my parents”, were the last words of Hayrapetyan. He was 68 years old. He was sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment in 2014. He was accused of despoiling $700,000 from the mother of Bashkiria former senator, Igor Izmestiev.

