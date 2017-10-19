Why prices of products grow? PM’s explanation

Karen Karapetyan, who was taking part in the opening ceremony of Rustaveli Street in Gyumri, was asked how he would explain the growth of the prices of a set of products, how the ordinary citizens of the Republic of Armenia were going to live further. “First and foremost, the increase of the prices is not as much as it is represented – it is butter, petrol, meat by 10% and fish, but there are many products which have become cheaper. As regards the the external market, for example – the price of the butter has increased my 50% in the case when in international market it has increased by 87%. What should we do? How should we react? We cannot restrain those prices. It is another question that we can create favorable conditions for our citizen to be able to resist the increase of prices. One should bear it with patience”, advised the PM. He also enlisted all products the prices of which have dropped – cooking oil, buckwheat, and rice.

Nune AREVSHATYAN