Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Delivered a Speech in Brussels

On October 20, in Brussels, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian delivered a speech entitled ‘Prospects of EU – Artsakh cooperation: A way to contribute to peace and stability in the South Caucasus’, addressing a roundtable organized by the European Friends of Armenia NGO.

In his speech, Masis Mayilian briefed on the challenges facing the South Caucasus, noting that Azerbaijan’s nihilistic attitude to international law, disregard for the fundamental rights of the citizens of Artsakh and the very right of the Republic of Artsakh to exist are the main sources of threat to regional peace and security. By aggressively imposing the logic of confrontation, the Azerbaijani authorities demonstrate that their goal is not to achieve peace through dialogue, but to gain a unilateral military and political advantage.

The Foreign Minister of Artsakh expressed confidence that the EU cooperation with Artsakh would play a stabilizing role and become an important contribution to establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus. It would signal the inadmissibility of using confrontation and isolation as a means of resolving conflicts, since they are fraught with destabilization of the entire region. He stressed that promotion of human rights and fundamental freedoms should not fell hostage to the unresolved Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, and the unrecognized status of Artsakh should not serve as an obstacle to the cooperation between Artsakh and the European Union.

Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh Ruben Melikyan also participated in the roundtable and delivered a speech, briefing on the current situation in the field of human rights protection in Artsakh.