Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 18:10 | October 21 2017
18:10 | October 21 2017

2 soldiers die in Artsakh

2 soldiers die in Artsakh

Yesterday, on October 20, pursuant to initial data, soldiers of the Armed Forces Aram Sirekan Khachatryan born in 1998 and Hrach Ararat Avetisyan born in 1997 received deathly injuries in the consequence of violating rules on weapon usage.

For finding out the details, an investigation is being carried out. The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh shares the heavy grief of loss of soldiers’ family members, relatives and fellow soldiers.

 

Press Service of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh   

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Military

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook