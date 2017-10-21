2 soldiers die in Artsakh

Yesterday, on October 20, pursuant to initial data, soldiers of the Armed Forces Aram Sirekan Khachatryan born in 1998 and Hrach Ararat Avetisyan born in 1997 received deathly injuries in the consequence of violating rules on weapon usage.

For finding out the details, an investigation is being carried out. The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh shares the heavy grief of loss of soldiers’ family members, relatives and fellow soldiers.

Press Service of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh