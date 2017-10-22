Andrey Areshev: Sargsyan-Aliyev negotiations ‘will not lead to a tangible result’

“Parties have hardly reached a tangible result. Karabakh conflict has years of history and the positions of the parties, Azerbaijan’s in particular, are not acceptable. I know that before the meeting fire attacks were in place on Armenian-Azerbaijani front line, there is a victim, this has become a traditional tactics and this does not promote the conflict resolution, inasmuch as it does not contribute to the strengthening of the trust mechanisms between the parties”, explains the expert of the Centre for Central Asia and Caucasus Research of the Institute of Oriental Studies of Russian Academy of Sciences, Andrey Areshev, addressing the meeting of the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

He is convinced, the implementation of agreements made in Vienna will contribute to the formation of trust guarantees, but does he know which part does not implement them?

“Of course, negotiations are good, but they will not lead to tangible results in these conditions”, concluded the political scientist. And why the requirement of implementing Vienna and Saint Petersburg agreements was not present in OSCE Minsk Group the political scientist considers a “diplomatic acting style” – “not to speak, to bypass disputable parts.”

Andrey Alishev opines no process of the settlement of the issue is in place currently.

Nelly GRIGORYAN