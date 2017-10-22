ANCA Leaders Meet with Royce and Supervisor Hopeful Young Kim

Armenian National Committee of America National Chairman Raffi Hamparian and ANCA WR Advisory Board/ANCA OC member Garo Madenlian attended a birthday celebration and fundraising event at John Wayne Airport for Young Kim, former California Assemblywoman from the 65th district and current candidate for Orange County Board of Supervisors, fourth district. In attendance was long-time friend and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce (R-CA).

ANCA members had a shared and positive dialogue with Chairman Royce and OC Board of Supervisors candidate, Young Kim regarding issues of importance to the Armenian American community, and the potential to collaborate on future events and projects.

“Young Kim having previously worked for Congressman Royce for two decades, and being a former California State Assemblywoman is well acquainted with the Armenian American community in Orange County, very supportive of our issues, and a good friend with whom we’ve always had a positive working relationship with,” said Garo R. Madenlian. “Her background and the experience she brings will be a tremendous asset for the County of Orange.”

Young Kim recently attended the St. Mary Armenian Church Festival as well as the church’s 25th Anniversary celebration along with Chairman Royce and many others, and will also be visiting Forty Martyrs Armenian Church, AGM Armenian School and the Armenian Center in the near future.

Chairman Royce recently attended the ANCA Western Region Grass Roots Conference where he discussed his support for a Millennium Challenge Corporation STEM grant for Armenia. Throughout his career he has worked closely with the ANCA and the local Armenian American community, has been instrumental in sponsoring, presenting, and passing important legislation in Washington DC, has always taken the moral high ground in his efforts to secure recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and even led a congressional delegation’s visit to Armenia along with the ANCA.

“I can’t think of anyone better prepared than Young Kim to represent Orange County. I give her my strongest endorsement,” said Chairman Royce.

Those in attendance included Michelle Steel, Chairwoman of OC Board of Supervisors -second district, OC Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen, OC DA Tony Rackauckas, and mayors and city council members representing over 10 cities. A partial list of her endorsements.

