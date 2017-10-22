‘The route of compromises requires goodwill of 2 sides which we do not see’: Andrey Areshev

“Armenia has a Joint Air Defense System, united detachment, agreement on military-technological cooperation with Russia. All this is important regarding the fact that the Republic of Armenia has an unresolved conflict around which the situation remains in tension”, informed Russian political scientist, analyst Andrey Areshev.

Referring to Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting taken place in days, he explained: “Unfortunately, those negotiations were doomed to recording the regular incident on the border, when Armenian side had a victim. Suchlike incidents do not lead to the trust sustainability between the parties.”

As stated by the expert, the situation in conflict zone will remain in tension for a long time: “The sole fact to make us cherish hopes is that after military operations of April it became evident that the conflict cannot be settled by force. There is no alternative to negotiations.”

Andrey Areshev emphasized – Artsakh conflict is the point, in the case of which the Russian Federation and the US work in coordination and do not have disagreements: “It evidently differs from approaches with regard to other issues which the two countries possess.”

The expert also informed: “Unfortunately, the route of compromises requires the goodwill of the 2 sides, which we do not see. No peacekeepers stand in conflict zone and the parties manage the balance on the frontline by themselves. The presence of peacekeepers is stipulated pursuant to “Madrid Principles”, but it cannot be realized without other provisions – sustainability of trust, monitoring mechanisms, increase of OSCE observers’ number. However, even these technical issues are not solved presently, which brakes negotiation process.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN