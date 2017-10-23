Azerbaijani forces fire artillery weapons at Artsakh line of contact

On October 22 the Azerbaijani forces, violating the recent agreement reached between the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents in Geneva by the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group, fired artillery weapons at the north-eastern direction (MartakertMataghis) of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, as well as fired 5 shells and SPIKE anti-tank guided missile at the Armenian positions, the defense ministry of the Artsakh Republic told Armenpress.

This incident shows again that Baku is not inclined to direct the agreement reached to the peaceful settlement of the conflict and exclusion of unjustified losses, but quite the contrary, it destabilizes the situation through deliberate provocations.

Taking into account the need to effectively implement the processes of the international community and the OSCE Minsk Group to peacefully settle the Azerbaijani-Artsakh conflict, the Artsakh Armed Forces refrained from taking counter measures. But this doesn’t mean that the adversary’s actions will remain unanswered in case if the events develop with this logic.

The defense ministry of the Artsakh Republic with full responsibility warns Baku’s military-political leadership that if provocations continue, inadequate and quite painful response will be given.