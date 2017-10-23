Artsakh Defence Ministry: Response to be inadequate and harsh if provocations continue

On October 22, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces used artillery weapons aimed at the north-eastern (Martakert-Mataghis) direction of the opposing forces contact line, launching 5 mortar shells and “SPAYK” anti-tank rocket on Armenian positions by violating the agreement reached during the recent meeting of the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Geneva mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. What happened shows that Baku, as always, is not inclined to target the agreement reached on the peaceful settlement of the conflict and the prevention of unjustified losses, but the opposite, to destabilize the situation through destructive provocations.

Taking into consideration the need for effective implementation of the processes aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict by the international community and, in particular, the OSCE Minsk Group, Artsakh Armed Forces refrained from retaliatory actions. However, this does not mean that in case of such developments, the opponent’s hostile actions will remain unanswered.

The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh warns Baku’s military-political leadership that if the provocations continue, the answer will be inadequate and harsh.

Press Service of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh