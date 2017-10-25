Young people from the Eastern Neighbourhood take part in EU Youth Conference in Tallinn

Twelve young people from the Eastern Neighbourhood countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine) will participate in the European Union Youth conference set to take place in Tallinn between 23 and 26 October.

Organised by the Estonian Presidency of the EU, the conference will focus on brainstorming ideas for the launch of the 6th Structured dialogue ‘Youth in Europe: what’s next?’, which will inform, in the long-term, the proposal for the next EU Youth Strategy beyond 2018.

The participants from the Eastern Neighbourhood – six Young European Ambassadors and six country representatives appointed by the countries’ national ministries – will take an active part in the discussions. They will join around 250 youth representatives and policy makers from EU Member States, from various institutions and non-governmental organisations, to explore together “the most burning issues, questions, concerns and ideas related to young people of today”.

The ‘Young European Ambassadors’ (YEAs) initiative is part of the EU-funded OPEN Neighbourhood Programme’s ‘EU NEIGHBOURS east’ project, which aims to contribute to a better understanding of the European Union and its partnership with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.