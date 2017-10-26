Davit Shahnazaryan: Armenia-EU agreement also important to frontline 1992-95

From 1992 to 1995 the Ambassador by Special Assignments of the President of the Republic of Armenia, from 1994 to 1995, the head of State Department of National Security, Davit Shahnazaryan agrees by the incumbent RPA representative Armen Ashotyan – the process of the signing of Armenia-EU agreement should not be contradicted to the relations between Armenia and Russia. He suggested to be very pragmatic in this issue during the discussion on “Armenia-EU: What stands beyond Armenia-EU Agreement and its Signing” organized in the Armenian Institute of International and Security Affairs. The issue of the signing of Armenia-EU agreement he sees today in the European Union and the EU Member States: “It is in that field, but we should play in that field. In their field we should play with a ball, but very actively, because not time is left. For working we are left two and a half weeks.”

Pursuant to his information, at the moment, there are no political obstacles in place for signing the agreement, he stays of the same opinion – the signing may be delayed because of technical issues: “Pursuant to the information I possess, it seems no big issues are in place here. There were issues with 3 countries, in one of them that issue has been precisely solved and I have serious hopes that in those 2 countries the issue will be solved similarly.”

Currently he expects the authorities much more active activities: “There are at least a few capitals of the European Union where there is a huge work to be done – firstly relative to the text of the declaration-to-be-signed with the EU.”

He insists that in case of serious diplomatic work, we can reach more positive results. He also informs that “we are not very discontented” with the provision on Artsakh issue stipulated in the agreement. He notices simultaneously – there are a lot of threats, and, accordingly, work to be done: they are not subject to publication. And that Armenia-EU agreement will be signed, sooner or later, he has no doubt. He says – let us be pragmatic, not to lose this opportunity, this is also important to us for the frontline.

Nelly GRIGORYAN